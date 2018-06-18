BREAKING NEWSJeffco Sheriff asking for help identifying 5-year-old boy found walking alone in the dark
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Comal, Focus Points, Local TV, Restaurant Incubator, RiNo

By Jamie Leary

DENVER (CBS4) – When Comal opened in Denver’s RiNo district in 2016, the goal was not to open another just restaurant, it was to create opportunity for low income families.

restaurant incubator 5pkg transfer frame 1286 Feeds My Soul: Restaurant Serves Up Culinary Lessons

(credit: CBS)

Specifically, the women who are part of Denver’s large immigrant community.

“It was created in a direct response to what the community wanted,” said Slavica Park, Director of Economic Development for Focus Points, a Denver nonprofit.

restaurant incubator 5pkg transfer frame 1020 Feeds My Soul: Restaurant Serves Up Culinary Lessons

CBS4’s Jamie Leary interviews Slavica Park. (credit: CBS)

Focus Points serves low-income families in the Northwest Denver area. It hired Park to come up with a social enterprise — the idea for Comal came through a group of women with common a interest. Comal was up and running within three months.

So far, Comal has employed 27 women and eight already have their business licenses.

restaurant incubator 5pkg transfer frame 210 Feeds My Soul: Restaurant Serves Up Culinary Lessons

Silvia Hernandez (credit: CBS)

“It really is magical. Coming in and seeing these woman from all different parts of the world coming together and cooking, but also seeing the overwhelming support from the Denver community in what they’re trying to achieve and do. It’s just been amazing,” said Park.

At Comal, the women make $15 an hour and learn a wide array of skills from restaurant management to entrepreneurship.

While the restaurant is only open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., it hosts many events where the women are able to show off their cuisine.

restaurant incubator 5pkg transfer frame 780 Feeds My Soul: Restaurant Serves Up Culinary Lessons

(credit: CBS)

“To see the pride in their faces when they make something with their own hands that gives someone else joy….” Park said. “It truly feeds my soul. It really does.”

Silvia Hernandez, 47, moved to Denver’s Elyria neighborhood with her two children in 2016. She was looking for a fresh start when she discovered the Focus Points Family Resource Center. It was there she made friends and there where she helped Park come up with the concept for Comal.

Hernandez has been cooking for Comal since it opened. She is finally preparing to open her own food truck. This of course, is the reason she started working for Comal; to start her own business, but she is going to have a very hard time leaving the place that made sure she achieved her goal.

restaurant incubator 5pkg transfer frame 360 Feeds My Soul: Restaurant Serves Up Culinary Lessons

(credit: CBS)

“I love it here. To me it’s like, I don’t know how can I say it. My family, it is part of my life, like everyday if I don’t come here to Comal I don’t feel like I’m doing anything. Like I feel lost. They really support me,” said Hernandez.

Park says she knows Comal won’t solve the larger issue facing many immigrant families. Not only does she hope to expand the space, she hopes to have an even bigger social enterprise. Down the road, she envisions a grocery store with the same educational model as Comal.

LINKS: Comal Kitchen | Focus Points

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s