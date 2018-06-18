By Mark Ackerman

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police have released new information about last week’s shootout on Colfax Avenue that left an armed robbery suspect dead and a police officer injured.

Last Wednesday night, a 7-Eleven clerk summoned police officers to tell them an armed man just entered his store near Colfax and Pearl Street.

Police say the man, who has been identified as Carnell Nelson, 29, ran out of the store with a cash drawer under his arm. As police gave chase, Nelson turned and fired at police officers.

“As they run towards him, the suspect turns and fire his gun,” said DPD Commander Barb Archer who briefed the media on Monday afternoon.

Officer Travis Lloyd was hit in the leg, but returned fire and killed Nelson. Officer Lloyd’s partner, Sean Drew, used a tourniquet on Lloyd’s leg until help arrived. Officer Lloyd was treated and released for his injuries and is now on administrative leave. Both Lloyd and Drew are three year veterans. They are assigned to District 6 as bicycle officers, but were together in a squad car when they were called to help.

Nelson had a slew of previous arrests including drug and robbery cases.

Two innocent bystanders were also injured in the gunfight. A woman standing behind the officers was shot by the suspect. A second innocent bystander was grazed in the neck by a DPD bullet, blocks away inside a Slice Works pizza place.

“We did have a male who was inside Slice Works that was injured by a bullet graze,” said Archer. “We have determined that it was a ricochet from one of the officer’s rounds because of the trajectory path. It went through the window and nicked the side of this neck.”

Both bystanders who were shot are expected to recover.

Mark Ackerman is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. Follow him on Twitter @ackermanmark