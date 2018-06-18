BREAKING NEWSJeffco Sheriff asking for help identifying 5-year-old boy found walking alone in the dark
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Buffalo Fire, Local TV, Mesa Cortina, Silverthorne, Summit County, Wildernest

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The fire that forced nearly 1,400 evacuations is now 95 percent contained.

fire1 Buffalo Fire Now 95 Percent Contained

(credit: CBS)

The Buffalo Fire flared up on Tuesday, and residents were allowed back in their homes on Thursday.

copter 6pm buffalo mtn fire frame 90107 Buffalo Fire Now 95 Percent Contained

(credit: CBS)

The fire burned 81 acres near the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest neighborhoods, but no homes were burned.

buffalo mtn fire mass feed from mobo dj1 frame 44750 Buffalo Fire Now 95 Percent Contained

(credit: CBS)

Officials say crews were quick to send in air support saving those homes.

PHOTO GALLERY: Buffalo Fire

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s