SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The fire that forced nearly 1,400 evacuations is now 95 percent contained.

The Buffalo Fire flared up on Tuesday, and residents were allowed back in their homes on Thursday.

The fire burned 81 acres near the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest neighborhoods, but no homes were burned.

Officials say crews were quick to send in air support saving those homes.

