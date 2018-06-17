LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are looking for a vehicle and its driver involved in a road rage encounter on the night of June 10 that sent a male to the hospital.

The Loveland Police Department says the incident began in Fort Collins and ended in the parking lot of the Walmart at 250 W. 65th Street.

Video provided by LPD from the parking lot’s security cameras shows two vehicles entering the lot, one immediately after another. As the driver and passenger of the first vehicle get out of their vehicle, the second vehicle circles around a light post and deliberately aims for – and collides with – the male passenger and passenger side of the first vehicle.

That male passenger appears to be squeezed between both vehicles and is then dragged several feet by the second vehicle.

Loveland Police say that male passenger suffered serious injuries.

Police say the second vehicle drove off after running over the victim. It may have a broken left rear window and was last seen heading northbound toward Fort Collins.

Investigators asking for any information regarding the incident. In particular, they seek to identify the second vehicle and its driver. The public is asked to call the Loveland police tipline at (970) 962-2032.