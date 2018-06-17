  • CBS4On Air

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A mudslide caused a partial closure on Interstate 70 going west near Avon in Eagle County.

(credit: Eagle River Fire)

That slide hit Nottingham Road which runs parallel to the interstate.

(credit: Eagle River Fire)

At one point, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound traffic at exit 167. Drivers were being diverted onto U.S. 6.

Colorado State Patrol later updated saying the left lane was reopened. Drivers should expect traffic delays between Edwards and Avon.

(credit: Eagle River Fire)

The highway was fully reopened just after 6 p.m.

