  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County, CedarWood Square Shooting, GoFundMe, Jeremy Webster, Local TV, Road Rage, Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The community has rallied for a mother and her three sons who were shot at point blank range at a dentist’s office in Westminster.

The shooting happened on Thursday when police say the suspect, 23-year-old Jeremy Webster, followed the family to the business after a road rage incident.

jeremy webster GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family Shot In Road Rage Incident

Jeremy Webster (credit: Westminster Police)

Witnesses say the mother took a picture of Webster’s license plate before she got out of her car. When she did, there was an argument between the mother and Webster. Witnesses told police Webster then pulled out a handgun and shot the woman “multiple times.” He then shot her 13-year-old son and 8-year-old son “multiple times.”

dentist office shooting udpate 5vo transfer frame 0 GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family Shot In Road Rage Incident

(credit: GoFundMe)

The 13-year-old boy was killed. The third son ran away from the scene and was not shot.

A woman in Erie has since created a GoFundMe page for the mother identified as Meghan Bigelow and her sons.

The page creator, Abby McMaster, has asked the public to help raise money for “this incredible family.”

jeremy webster arrested GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family Shot In Road Rage Incident

Suspect Jeremy Webster is arrested on June 14, 2018. (credit: CBS)

Police say Webster confessed to shooting a 41-year-old mother, shooting two of her sons and another man who was sitting in his truck with his daughter. That man was able to escape after being shot. The girl was not reportedly hurt.

Webster was caught hours later on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock.

Webster blames a change in his mental health medication for his actions.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s