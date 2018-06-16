DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – Rain this weekend could help firefighters battling the 416 and Burro Fires near Durango.

But, too much could lead to flash flooding in the burn scar.

Some residents who were allowed back in their homes this week are still staying away.

Desiree Champlain is staying in a tent with her children outside a Red Cross. She’s more worried about the water than the flames now.

“We are just kind of waiting to see what this big storm does because we are kind of worried that with the flash flood that’s predicted, it could cause a mudslide,” she said.

The 416 Fire has burned more than 34,000 acres and is 20 percent contained, while the Burro Fire is more than 3,400 acres in size and is 10 percent contained.

On Friday, Gov. John Hickenlooper, Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner and Congressman Scott Tipton visited the area.

They stress that despite the fire, Durango is open for business.

