GoFundMe Page Set Up For Family Shot In Road Rage IncidentThe community has rallied for a mother and her three sons who were shot at point blank range at a dentist's office in Westminster.

VIRAL VIDEO: Crazy Windstorm Sends Porta Potties Flying Up In The AirA day at the park turned scary -- and kind of gross -- when strong winds kicked up.

Road Rage Incident Sends One To Hospital; Police Hunt For VehiclePolice are looking for a vehicle and its driver involved in a road rage encounter late last Sunday that sent a male to the hospital.

Cheyenne Mountain Helped Spawn Hailstorm That Pounded El Paso CountyThe storm formed just after midnight and dropped hail the size of tennis balls.

Police Cite Dozens Of People On Marijuana Bus TourDenver police are cracking down on so-called marijuana tourism companies.

Mudslide Causes Brief Closure Of I-70A mudslide caused a partial closure on Interstate 70 going west near Avon in Eagle County.

SUV Chased By Border Patrol Crashes, Kills 5At least five people were killed and several others hurt Sunday as an SUV carrying more than a dozen people crashed while fleeing from Border Patrol agents in South Texas.

22 Wounded, Suspect Killed In Shooting At Arts FestivalGunmen opened fire at an all-night arts and music festival early Sunday morning, sending people running over each other in the scramble to safety, authorities said.

Suspected Westminster Shooter Confesses To Mental Health IssuesA man charged with shooting three members of the same family in Westminster told police he had "mental health issues” and had started a new medication the day of the shooting.

Fantasy Characters, Costumes, Fans Energize Denver Comic ConThe convention gives adults, and children, the opportunity to dress as their favorite fictional characters, while also meeting some of their favorite stars.