DENVER (CBS4) – Part of townhomes near Sloan Lake partially collapsed forcing residents to evacuate on Friday.

The building is on Winona Court south of 17th Street.

One homeowner says this is a setback.

“It’s a gut punch. My wife and I just moved in a month ago, and we’re kind of flipping the place. We were really making great progess. To kind of see this happend, it really sucks,” said Hunter Clawson.

The American Red Cross quickly stepped in and helped those impacted find a place to rest for the night.

Details about what caused the collapse haven’t been released.