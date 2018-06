BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – I and Love and You, a local dog food company based in Boulder, is excited to announce a special promotion for Bring Your Dog To Work Day which is June 22.

Dogs can be a big stress relief, and bringing them to work with you can help lower stress levels.

I and Love and You is partnering with the Life is Better Rescue in Denver to provide Bring Your Dog To Work Day kits. Part of their proceeds from the kits will benefit the Life is Better Rescue.

LINK: I And Love And You Pet Food