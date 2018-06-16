  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday brought widespread cloud cover along with afternoon showers and thunderstorms to the central Rockies.

Most of the rain stayed in the high country and on Colorado’s western slope which is great news for the wildfire fight.

But we did see some storms on the plains and in the Denver metro area.

The radar will work overnight as moisture continues to flow in from the south and west.

By Sunday a cool front will move in from the north and help add to the threat for precipitation.

Unfortunately southeast Colorado will remain on the hot side, however, they too could see some scattered showers and storms.

Right now it looks like this cool and unsettled weather pattern will last into much of the upcoming week.

5day Cooler & Unsettled Fathers Day Ahead For Most Of Colorado

drought monitor Cooler & Unsettled Fathers Day Ahead For Most Of Colorado

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

