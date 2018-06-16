BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – North Metro Fire and the Broomfield Veterans Memorial Museum came together Saturday for an annual Flag Retirement Ceremony.

Organizers also invited winners of an essay contest entitled “What the American Flag Means to Me.” Those winners then read their works out loud in front of spectators.

The ceremony is meant to give the public a chance to bring all their old flags and learn how to properly retire them with honor.

“For both my sons we try to do various community service projects. Teach them they can give in other ways than just financially, and it gave us a chance to talk with a couple of veterans and thank them for their service,” Christal Vollmar said.

The ceremony was held at North Metro Fire Station 61 and included a police and fire honor guard and a hot dog cookout.