COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Springs firefighters get their share of calls for cats stuck in a tree… but this call was slightly different.

They responded to a tree near Memorial Park where a bear cub wasn’t too interested in coming down.

Every time the firefighters tried to get to it, it would just climb higher.

Eventually, the cub ran out of room, and crews were able to get the animal on their ladder and down to the ground.

It’s not clear where mom was at the time.