DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver extended an offer to “dockless” bicycle and scooter companies LimeBike and Bird on Friday that may allow reintroduction of the mobile devices to downtown streets.

Denver’s Department of Public Works announced its intent to develop a pilot program that would allow the trendy new forms of short-term travel to serve commuters “in a way that respects our public spaces and meets Denver’s mobility goals.”

lime scooters rs raw 01 concatenated 113300 frame 7046 Denver Issues Invitation To Dockless Scooter Companies To Try Again

(credit: CBS4)

The relationship between the bikes and the city got off to a rocky start.

LimeBike launched its e-scooters internationally in June of 2017. They debuted in Denver on May 25.

“All of our bikes and scooters are GPS and 3G-enabled,” the company stated in a news release, “making it simple for riders to find, unlock and pick up a nearby vehicle using their smartphone. When the ride is finished, riders simply end the ride with the Lime mobile app and responsibly park by the street curb, or at a bike rack.”

lime scooters rs raw 01 concatenated 113300 frame 989 Denver Issues Invitation To Dockless Scooter Companies To Try Again

(credit: CBS4)

Bird’s e-scooters landed in Denver June 1st.

However, the debuts were met with a frosty reaction from Denver’s government.

By June 2, because bikes from both companies were being left in streets and on sidewalks by their riders, the city ordered their immediate removal.

In fact, if the companies did not pick them up, city workers would.

“The city will be removing scooters left unattended in the public right of way to the extent its resources allow,” stated a Public Works news release.

lime scooters rs raw 01 concatenated 113300 frame 11546 Denver Issues Invitation To Dockless Scooter Companies To Try Again

(credit: CBS4)

Friday’s announcement broke the ice. The city said dockless operators can apply for a permit by June 29.

“In the meantime,” the city stated, “LimeBikes and Bird have again been asked to remove their scooters from the public right of way until the permit system is established.”

