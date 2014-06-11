  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Wildfires, Wildfires

The following are details on some of the worst wildfires in Colorado history.

Black Forest Fire: Colorado’s most destructive fire in terms of property damage — Approximately 15,000 acre fire in June 2013 destroyed 486 homes, 2 killed (Photo Gallery)

Waldo Canyon Fire: 18,247 acre fire started in June 2012, 346 homes destroyed, 2 killed, at one point 32,000 homes were evacuated (Photo Gallery)

High Park Fire: Lightning started 87,284 acre fire in June 2012, 259 homes destroyed, 1 Larimer Co. resident killed (Photo Gallery)

Lower North Fork Fire: Fire started in March 2012, 3 residents of Jefferson County killed, 27 homes damaged or destroyed, ignited by controlled burn on state land that got out of control (View Photo Gallery)

The Fourmile Fire broke out in the foothills west of Boulder in early September 2010 and wound up destroying 169 homes. It was determined that a volunteer firefighter was responsible for the start of the blaze. The 70-year-old had been burning brush on his property in a fire pit and a few days later the fire pit apparently reignited because it wasn't fully extinguished. No charges were filed by the Boulder County District Attorney. (credit: CBS)

The Fourmile Fire broke out in the foothills west of Boulder in early September 2010 and wound up destroying 169 homes. It was determined that a volunteer firefighter was responsible for the start of the blaze. The 70-year-old had been burning brush on his property in a fire pit and a few days later the fire pit apparently reignited because it wasn’t fully extinguished. No charges were filed by the Boulder County District Attorney. (credit: CBS)

Fourmile Fire: 169 homes destroyed in Boulder County foothills, September 2010 (View Photo Gallery)

Hayman Fire: Colorado’s largest fire — 138,114 acres burned — Started in June, 2002, in Pike National Forest, 133 homes destroyed, started by U.S. Forest Service worker Terry L. Barton (View Photo Gallery)

Missionary Ridge Fire: Fire broke out near Durango in June 2012, 73,145 acres burned, 56 homes destroyed, firefighter killed by falling tree

Fire On Storm King Mountain – South Canyon Fire near Glenwood Springs on Storm King Mountain in July 1994 killed 14 firefighters, burned 2,115 acres (Watch Video)

Black Tiger Fire: July 1989 on Sugarloaf Mountain in west Boulder County, 44 homes destroyed within six hours of ignition

RELATED: Four 2018 Wildfires Join List Of Top 10 Largest In State History

CBS4 Weather Special

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s