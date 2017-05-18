Win tickets to The Avett Brothers!

Denver
News Team
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
After Months Of Delays, G-Line Testing Begins Wednesday
After months of delays, testing on RTD's new G-Line begins Wednesday.
Colorado Publisher Accused Of Stealing Money From Authors
A 48-year-old Colorado woman whose publishing company primarily deals with erotica and romance novels has been accused of stealing more than $125,000 from independent authors.
Explosion Near Home Sends 3 To The Hospital
Three people have been transported to the hospital with critical burn injuries after an explosion near a home.
Blessing Of The (Wild) Animals Service
Pinch-Hit Homer Powers Pirates By Rockies 5-2
John Jaso hit a pinch-hit two-run homer off Colorado's Adam Ottavino in the seventh inning to break a tie and Andrew McCutchen homered twice as the Pittsburgh Pirates pulled away from the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Tuesday night.
Broncos Coach Says QB Competition Hasn't Really Begun
The biggest offseason position battle in the NFL — the Denver Broncos quarterback sweepstakes featuring Paxton Lynch and Trevor Siemian — has been nothing but a tease.
Latest From Colorado's Weather Center
Dead Dog Fire Nearly Triples In Size
Firefighters are working hard to get a handle on a wildfire in northwest Colorado.
Creek Running Too Fast To Enjoy Safely
Warm temperatures have snow pack turning to snow melt.
Rain, Snow Hit Colorado On May 18
Eat
Best Denver Breweries To Take Dad On Father's Day
Looking for a great place for some tasty brews with your pop this Father's Day? Here are five popular local craft breweries just waiting to celebrate dad with you this year.
Top Father's Day Restaurants In Denver
Celebrate this Father's Day with dad at one of Denver's best restaurants.
See
Boulder Osprey Nest Welcomes First Chick
The two osprey at the Boulder Reservoir have welcomed their first chick.
Cheyenne Mountain's Baby Giraffe 'Continues To Do Well'
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's baby giraffe continues to do well.
Play
Skyline Beer Garden Opens For The Season
Colorado's craft beer culture is coming to life this summer in downtown Denver at the Skyline Beer Garden.
Mount Evans Road Reopens For Summer
Mount Evans Road to the summit reopens Thursday.
Win tickets to The Avett Brothers!
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see The Avett Brothers with Dr. John & The Nite Trippers, Chatham County Line or Shovels & Rope at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 7th, 8th or 9th!
CBS4 Night at Central City Opera
Enter to win a pair of tickets to the Central City Opera performance of Carmen on July 8, 2017! Plus, one grand prize winner will win a pair of tickets on the Passion & Peril Party Bus with dinner at Rouge, roundtrip transportation and tickets to opening night!
Colorado Renaissance Festival Ticket Giveaway!
Enter to win a CBS4 pack of tickets to the Colorado Renaissance Festival! Tickets are valid for use on Saturdays or Sundays from June 11, 2017 to July 30, 2017.
ExpressToll Prize Giveaway
Sign-up for your ExpressToll pass now through June 17th, using promo code CBS4, and you will be entered to win Elitch Gardens tickets, Elitch Gardens season passes or $600!
