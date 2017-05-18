Win Tickets To OneRepublic!

Denver
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS4
Contact CBS4 | Employment | Community | Closed Captioning | History
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Investigates
Links & Info
HealthWatch
Only CBS
Autos
Latest Headlines
Denver Begins Taking Applications For Pot Club Licenses
Colorado's largest city is taking applications from businesses seeking to become some of the nation's first legal marijuana clubs.
Videos Show School Cheerleaders Forced Into Splits
Cheerleading coaches and school administrators are on leave, and the police are investigating, after videos show high school cheerleaders screaming in pain while being pushed into splits during practice.
Rocky Mountain National Park Volunteer Falls, Dies
A park volunteered died after falling while descending a 13,000-foot-tall mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park.
News Photos
The 2017 Great American Eclipse
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Video
Broncos
Rockies
Nuggets
Avalanche
Rapids
DU
Odds
Featured Sports
Avalanche Sign Forward Alexander Kerfoot To 2-Year Deal
The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a two-year, entry-level deal with Alexander Kerfoot after the forward became a college free agent earlier this month.
Peyton Manning Stops By Chicago Bears Practice
Former Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning visited the Chicago Bears Wednesday.
Sports Photos
Broncos 33, 49ers 14
CBS4 Sports Video
CBS4 Sports Video
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Latest CBS4 Forecast
Hiking Forecast
CBS4 Cams
Share Photos
Weather Watchers
School Closings
Local Radars
Latest From Colorado's Weather Center
Latest Forecast: A Better Chance For Late Day Storms
There is a small chance that some of the storms in northeast Colorado may reach severe levels late in the day.
Watch: Ozzy Osbourne Performs 'Bark At The Moon' During Solar Eclipse
While Bonnie Tyler was performing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” on a cruise ship with DNCE, Ozzy Osbourne descended on Illinois to perform at a spot where citizens experienced the longest duration of totality.
Weather Photos
Rain, Snow Hit Colorado On May 18
Traffic
Traffic
Traffic Map
Cams
Smart Commute
CBS4 Traffic Specialist
Interstate 25 Stories
Interstate 70 Stories
E.S.P
Eat
How To Make Your Very Own Harry Potter-Inspired Butter Beer
Butterbeer is one of the most popular drinks in the wizarding world, but it is even easier to make than you think.
Fresh Farm Stands Offering Produce Into The Fall
The Denver Botanic Gardens and Denver Human Services are teaming up with a fresh food farm stand.
See
Smashing Pumpkins Singer Releases New Song, Announces Colorado Show
Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan (currently going by his full birth name William Patrick Corgan) has released a new solo song, “Aeronaut,” taken from the upcoming full-length, Ogilala.
Zinke Won't Eliminate Any National Monuments
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke said he's recommending that none of 27 national monuments carved from wilderness and ocean and under review by the Trump administration be eliminated.
Play
The Polar Express Rolling Into Colorado
The Colorado Railroad Museum will begin service to the North Pole starting November 9th. Travelers can take a ride on the Polar Express.
All Women Ride Raises Money For Scholars
The Venus de Miles is an all women bike ride that raises money for scholarships.
Video
News
Weather
Sports
Health
Politics
CBSN
Contests
Contest
Win Tickets To OneRepublic!
Enter for a chance to win tickets to OneRepublic with Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur at Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on September 8, 2017!
Photos
Photo Galleries
The 2017 Great American Eclipse
Broncos 33, 49ers 14
Argo Gold Mine & Mill
Broncos 24, Bears 17
Terrell Davis: Hall Of Fame NFL Career
YouReport
Share Photos
More
Resources
Wildfire Resources
Travel
America's Best All-Season Mountain Resorts
Capture the pure essence of America's great outdoors any time of the year at five of the finest all-season mountain resorts in the country
5 Cities To Visit Before Summer Ends
5 suggested American cities to visit before the last days of summer
Events
Events
CBS4 Sponsored Events
TV Schedule
CBS4 Program Guide
Win Tickets To OneRepublic!
More From CBS Denver
EMMY AWARDS
Weather App
NEWS TEAM
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
CBS Radio News
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KCNC CBS4 Live