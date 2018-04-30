NFL Draft: Broncos Bring In 'Composed, Mature' Players

Smoke From Arizona Wildfires Creates Haze In ColoradoSmoke from two wildfires burning in Arizona, one that has grown to 12½ square miles, is creating some haze across Colorado on Monday morning.

Latest Forecast: After Record Heat, Cooler And Wetter Weather On The WayIt will not be as warm on Monday compared to the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s instead of the 80s in the metro area under increasing clouds.

Trooper Spreads Message Of Proper Cigarette Butt Disposal On FacebookThe Colorado State Patrol reminded the public about the dangers of wildfires and the best way to fight them - preventing them.