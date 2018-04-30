NFL Draft: Broncos Bring In 'Composed, Mature' Players

NFL Draft: Broncos Bring In 'Composed, Mature' PlayersThe Denver Broncos picked "players who are proficient at things that most young players are not," according to Jeff Legwold.
NFL Draft Recap: Broncos Pick Players With Leadership, MaturityJohn Elway says he hopes he's learned from past mistakes.
Phillip Lindsay 'Ready To Go Out There And Play Ball'The former CU Buffaloes running back will compete for a roster spot on the Denver Broncos.
Broncos End 2018 NFL Draft With 10 PicksCBS4's Michael Spencer and Romi Bean break down how the Denver Broncos fared in the 2018 NFL Draft.
Broncos Announce Picks In Style With Cliff Divers, Mariachi ... And Miles's AbsThe Broncos spiced things up on the third day of the NFL Draft by announcing the picks in the fourth round live from the Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita.
NFL Draft Day 2 - Behind-The-Scenes at Broncos HQIt was a busy Day 2 for the Denver Broncos in the NFL Draft. The day started with the introduction of their first round pick, Bradley Chubb, and ended with the team making three more draft picks. See all of the days events from inside Broncos Team Headquarters by following Michael Spencer, Romi Bean, and the rest of the CBS4 Sports Department for a first-person look at what it was like to be there.