Broncos Head To Philadelphia After Loss To Chiefs
CBS4's Michael Spencer breaks down Denver's Monday night loss in Kansas City.
Romi Bean's Broncos Update, 10/31/17CBS4's Romi Bean shares the latest updates on the Denver Broncos.
Legwold Previews The Broncos-Chiefs GameESPN Senior Writer Jeff Legwold talked about how defenses are preparing to face quarterback Trevor Siemian and the Denver Broncos offense.
Romi Bean's Broncos Update, 10/30/17CBS4's Romi Bean shares the latest updates on the Denver Broncos.
CU Focuses On Domestic Violence Awareness At Homecoming GameDuring the homecoming game at University of Colorado-Boulder on Saturday, the university took the opportunity to focus on domestic violence awareness.
Remembering Rashaan: Buffaloes Retire Salaam's No. 19 JerseyThe Colorado Buffaloes retired the jersey of the late Rashaan Salaam, the school's only Heisman Trophy winner, on Saturday.

Former Deputy Killed After Pointing Gun Filed Lawsuit 2 Years AgoThe Arapahoe County Sheriff's Department became a crime scene this week when deputies shot a man dead Sunday night.
Police Respond To Report Of Accident, Find Truck On FireA truck was found on fire early Tuesday morning near 29th and Josephine Street.
