Legwold Previews The Broncos-Chiefs Game

Legwold Previews The Broncos-Chiefs GameESPN Senior Writer Jeff Legwold talked about how defenses are preparing to face quarterback Trevor Siemian and the Denver Broncos offense.
Romi Bean's Broncos Update, 10/30/17CBS4's Romi Bean shares the latest updates on the Denver Broncos.
CU Focuses On Domestic Violence Awareness At Homecoming GameDuring the homecoming game at University of Colorado-Boulder on Saturday, the university took the opportunity to focus on domestic violence awareness.
Remembering Rashaan: Buffaloes Retire Salaam's No. 19 JerseyThe Colorado Buffaloes retired the jersey of the late Rashaan Salaam, the school's only Heisman Trophy winner, on Saturday.
Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall Gets Into The Halloween SpiritBrandon Marshall tries on Halloween costumes with Kathy Lee.
Costumed Mascots Do Battle, Jedi StyleIt was Cam the Ram vs. The Falcon in a costumed mascot light saber battle in Fort Collins!