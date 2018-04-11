  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Lieutenant Governor On Adoption: 'Having Loving Family Is So Important'
Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne talked with CBS4 about why the work of the Adoption Exchange helps the State of Colorado.
Program: CBS4 News Mid-day
Categories: News Local News KCNCTV

Local News

See Recent Colorado Adoption SuccessesThe Adoption Exchange has connected 8,600 children in foster care with families since 1983.
Lieutenant Governor On Adoption: 'Having Loving Family Is So Important'Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne talked with CBS4 about why the work of the Adoption Exchange helps the State of Colorado.
League To Put On Big Show For NFL Draft At Cowboys' StadiumFor the first time in NFL history, the draft is going to be held at an actual NFL stadium. Matt Yurus reports.

KCNCTV

See Recent Colorado Adoption SuccessesThe Adoption Exchange has connected 8,600 children in foster care with families since 1983.
Lieutenant Governor On Adoption: 'Having Loving Family Is So Important'Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne talked with CBS4 about why the work of the Adoption Exchange helps the State of Colorado.
Big Time Fire Danger ThreatStrong Winds, Warm Temps and Low Humidity making a triple threat for High Fire Danger

More Videos

Stations

Denver KCNC TV4