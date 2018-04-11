Colorado Couple: Adoption Is A Big Commitment, But Worth It

Snowmobiler Killed In Avalanche Was Found Buried Under 4 Feet Of SnowRescue crews are sharing more information about the avalanche that killed a snowmobiler northwest of Glacier Peak in the vicinity of Georgia Pass on Tuesday morning. Matt Yurus reports.

Colorado Couple: Adoption Is A Big Commitment, But Worth ItCBS4 is celebrating A Day for Wednesday's Child, which helps The Adoption Exchange. The group connects children waiting in foster care with families who adopt, and supports families through the adoption process.

Family Shares Story Of Adoption With CBS4CBS4 is celebrating A Day for Wednesday's Child, which helps The Adoption Exchange. The group connects children waiting in foster care with families who adopt, and supports families through the adoption process.

There Are 302 Colorado Kids Eligible For Adoption Right NowCBS4 is celebrating A Day for Wednesday's Child, which helps The Adoption Exchange. The group connects children waiting in foster care with families who adopt, and supports families through the adoption process.

Like Spicy Food? Here's What Happens To Your Brain When You Eat The Hottest Pepper In The WorldWithin two seconds swallowing the pepper the man wound up with the worst headache in his life, one we call a “thunderclap headache.” Matt Yurus reports.

Sanders, Thomas, Keenum Urge Broncos To Bring Back Eric DeckerEric Decker to the Denver Broncos is picking up steam ... inside the locker room. Matt Yurus reports.