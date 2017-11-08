Boreanaz Talks About Realism In 'SEAL Team'David Boreanaz's show has been picked up for a full season.
Sec. Of State Wayne Williams Talks Election NumbersTuesday's election turnout was less than a presidential election year.
Semi Fire Causes Traffic Delays On I-25The fire put out a lot of smoke during the morning commute.
Big Welcome Home Planned At Buckley Air Force BaseFamily and friends will welcome home nearly 30 soldiers on Wednesday morning at the Buckley Air Force Base.
Cynthia Coffman Joins The Race For GovernorColorado's Attorney General says she's running for the state's top job.
LED Traffic Lights: Unintended Consequences Of Energy SavingsJanet Lane strains to bend and unload dishes from her dishwasher following a traffic accident in March that she blames on a traffic light near her home.