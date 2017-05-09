Deputies Work To Stop Transient Fires In Foothills

Storm Causes Street FloodingHeavy rain, hail causes street flooding in Denver, Greeley.
Police Search For Driver Who Struck ChildrenThe crash at Yates & Ohio left 2 kids, 1 adult injured
Parker Police Search For Dangerous SuspectThe man may be in a stolen yellow Ford van.
Rain Blamed For Partial Ceiling CollapseThe heavy rain, hail blamed for the damage in Englewood.
Beach Court Elementary Closed After Hail StormThe hail damaged the school, classes canceled for Tuesday.
Lutheran Medical Center Hit Hard By HailThe hospital suffered broken windows, cars damaged in parking lot.