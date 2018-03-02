Learn About Lightning, Fossils And More At Girls & Science Saturday

Firefighting Rescruits Get Crucial Learning Experience With Building FiresWest Metro Fire Rescue's recruit class is going through the training.

Children's Hospital Patients Travel To Rockies Spring TrainingThe children are heading on a bus trip to Scottsdale.

DeGette Tells Denver Students She Supports Large-Scale Gun Buy-Back ProgramColorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette went back to high school in Denver on Friday to talk about gun control.

Firefighters Find Man's Body Inside Apartment ComplexFirefighters in Wheat Ridge on Friday found a body while responding to a fire at an apartment in a senior community.

Colorado House Expels Rep. Steve LebsockThe state House of Representatives expelled state Rep. Steve Lebsock, accused of sexual misconduct, in a Friday afternoon vote.

Learn About Lightning, Fossils And More At Girls & Science SaturdayCome and be inspired by women in science! The Denver Museum of Nature & Science and CBS4 are excited to host Girls & Science on Saturday, March 3, 2018.