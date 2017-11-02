BREAKING NEWS: CBS4 video shows police arresting suspect in Walmart triple shooting (Full Story)
News Conference: Thornton PD, Mayor Discuss Walmart Shooting Suspect Arrest
Thornton police spokesman Victor Avila and Thornton Mayor Heidi Williams discussed the arrest of the suspect Scott Ostrem after the Nov. 1 Walmart triple shooting.
News Conference: Thornton PD, Mayor Discuss Walmart Shooting Suspect ArrestThornton police spokesman Victor Avila and Thornton Mayor Heidi Williams discussed the arrest of the suspect Scott Ostrem after the Nov. 1 Walmart triple shooting.
Cool Then Warm, Cool Then WarmWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
'Armed And Dangerous' Suspect In Walmart Shooting IdentifiedThe suspect in Wednesday night's triple fatal shooting has been identified as a 47-year-old man.

