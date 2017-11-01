ISIS May Have Played Role In Lower Manhattan Attack

ISIS May Have Played Role In Lower Manhattan AttackThe terror attack in New York City happened on Tuesday.
CU & CSU Taking New Tact To Prepare Students For WorkforceCU and CSU are experimenting with new ways to get their students some real life work experience.
Windy And WarmerWatch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Riddle Me This With Jim MontgomeryMontgomery was the special guest on Xfinity Monday Live.
Jim Montgomery: DU Is Prepared For Tough Part Of ScheduleAfter three non-conference series to begin the year, the Pios will begin conference play this weekend in the always tough National Collegiate Hockey Conference.
Government Helping To Bridge The Skills GapAnna Ewing, COO of OEDIT, spoke about a new state program will link liberal arts college majors with business projects.