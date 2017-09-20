Together 4 Colorado - Matt Kroschel

National Healthy Lunch Day Celebrated In Schools Every DayThe American Diabetes Association sponsors Healthy Lunch Day, and supports the efforts of school districts to serve healthy lunches.
New Effort Underway To Help Colorado's Aging PopulationA new position will focus on the long-term needs of seniors.
Police: Driver Trying To Get Away From Officers Crashes Into YardPolice say a driver who was trying to get away from officers crashed into a yard on Tuesday.
Police Find Stolen Denver Parks & Rec TruckPolice tracked down a stolen Denver Parks & Recreation truck and arrested the suspect minutes after it was noticed stolen.
Highway Closed After Rollover Accident Kills DriverNorthwest Parkway was closed Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle rolled, killing its only occupant.
4/20 Rally Organizer Claims 'Witch Hunt'The organizer and permit holder for Denver's 4/20 rally is fighting the city's ban of his event in court.