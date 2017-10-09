TEXT 4 THE WIN Contest Rules 2017

CBS4 & COLORADO LOTTERY’S

“Scratch” Text 4 The Win Contest Rules

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to enter and/or win.

This contest is void where prohibited by law

SOLE SPONSOR – KCNC TV

1. How to Enter the Contest :

a.) The SCRATCH TEXT 4 THE WIN contest will begin on September 2, 2017 at 12:01 a.m. (MST) and end on December 31, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. (MST)

b.) To participate in the contest weekly and be eligible to win in each of the 16 prize weeks, you must enter every week.

c.) TO ENTER THE CONTEST:

1.) To enter to win each game’s prize, text the keyword SCRATCH along with your guess of the total combined score (total points to be scored by both teams) of the corresponding Denver Professional Football Team game to 84816 by 11:59 p.m. MST by any/all of the following dates: 9/10/17, 9/16/17, 9/23/17, 9/30/17, 10/14/17, 10/21/17, 10/29/17, 11/4/17, 11/11/17, 11/18/17, 11/25/17, 12/2/17, 12/9/17, 12/13/17, 12/23/17 and 12/30/17. Dates correspond to the day before each Denver Professional Football Team 2016 regular season game (see entry date and deadline for each corresponding game in GRID below, section 2). Message and data rates may apply.

Example: SCRATCH 41. ( There must be a space between SCRATCH and your guess. The guess “41” means the combined scores of each team would equal 41 total points scored during the game. )

2.) To opt-out of the promotion at any time send STOP, QUIT, CANCEL, END or UNSUBSCRIBE to 84816. To get help with voting by SMS, send HELP to 84816. Participating carriers include: AT&T; Verizon Wireless; Sprint; Boost; Virgin Mobile USA; T-mobile; US Cellular; MetroPCS; Cincinnati Bell; Cricket; Alltel Wireless; cSpire Wireless; Cellcom; Carolina West; nTelos; Appalachian Wireless; (ACS; Bluegrass Cellular; Centennial Wireless; Cox Wireless; GCI Comm.; Inland Cellular; IL Valley Cellular; Nex Tech Wireless; Immix; Thumb Cellular; Unicel; United; West Central Wireless).

3.) You may also complete the on-line entry form at: https://www.vibescm.com/amoe/show/24630. Enter the keyword “SCRATCH” along with the total combined score of the “next” Denver Professional Football Team game on the CBS4 on-line entry form. Entry must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. (MST) on: 9/10/17, 9/16/17, 9/23/17, 9/30/17, 10/14/17, 10/21/17, 10/29/17, 11/4/17, 11/11/17, 11/18/17, 11/25/17, 12/2/17, 12/9/17, 12/13/17, 12/23/17 and 12/30/17 to enter to win that week’s prize. Dates correspond to the day before each Denver Professional Football Team 2016 regular season game (see entry date and deadline for each corresponding game in GRID below, section 2).

2. CONTEST WINDOWS GRID. There are 16 contest entry windows in the SCRATCH Text 4 the Win Contest:

3. Only one entry per phone number per week allowed OR … one entry per email account per week allowed. No mechanically reproduced entries will be accepted.

4. Sole contest ‘sponsor’ for SCRATCH Text 4 the Win is KCNC-TV/CBS4, 1044 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203. KCNC-TV/CBS4 and any/all other companies/corporations that appear in any promotion for this contest or that are implied by association (referred to as “associated promotion partners”), are not responsible for late, lost, misdirected, incomplete, or illegible entries or if the text message entry is not received, human error relating to this contest and/or the use of short-code. Sponsor and associated promotion partners are not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable Internet connections, or failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any Web site or on-line service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the judges determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with the Contest or if technical difficulties compromise the integrity of the Contest, the judges reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prizes among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.cbsdenver.com. If, for any reason, the Contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Contest, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Contest. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest.

Sponsors are not responsible for telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or failed, incomplete or deleted transmissions or other technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her text.

5. By use of this website and by entering the Contest via text-in or online entry methods, you agree to the Station’s Web Site Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at: www.cbsdenver.com

6. Note: As applicable, broadcasts are subject to preemptions and scheduling changes. If such changes occur they will be posted on the CBS4 website.

7. Authorized account holder of the mobile telephone number associated with the entry is considered the entrant. If online entry, holder of e-mail account is considered the entrant.

8. Any/all mobile service provider(s) may charge for each text message sent and received according to its/their standard text messaging rates. Entrants should check phone capabilities for specific text messaging instructions and consult with mobile service provider regarding pricing plans. Text-in entrants must be a mobile service subscriber with text messaging service, using a participating service provider in order to enter via this method. Not all mobile phone providers carry the necessary service to participate.

9. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries.

10. Eligibility Restrictions :

a.) The contest is open to U.S. legal residents who are 18 years of age or older. Employees of KCNC TV, CBS Television Stations, Inc., other broadcast television and radio stations within the Denver DMA region and any other company which owns, or provides other services to television broadcast stations, their affiliated companies, advertising and promotion agencies, any and all local television broadcast and cable stations, local radio and other media companies, and the immediate family members of each and persons living in the same household are ineligible. The term “immediate families” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

b.) Viewers are eligible to win a KCNC-TV/CBS4 contest only once every sixty days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest. Viewers are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

c.) All entries become the sole property of Station and will not be returned. By entering, entrants agree to abide by these rules, and warrant and represent that their entry is their original work.

d.)Contestants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from individuals who do not meet the eligibility requirements, and the Station will also delete any entry received from persons under the age of 18.

11. Selection of Winners/Prizes :

a.) The SCRATCH Text 4 the Win contest is comprised of 16 contest windows. For each window, we will draw one qualifier at random from among all eligible entries received by that window’s deadline (see II. Grid). Weekly qualifiers automatically win various Colorado Lottery Scratch tickets equaling a total value of $100.00.

b.) If a contest window qualifier correctly predicts the final total combined score in the corresponding Denver Professional Football Team game, they will be awarded various Colorado Lottery Scratch tickets equaling a total value of $1,000.00.

c.) Contest window winners will be notified by phone and/or by email within 3 business days of winning the contest. If CBS4 is unable to contact the winner based on the information provided within 7 days of the drawing, that contest window’s prize(s) will NOT be awarded (no alternate winners).

d.) All prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of KCNC-TV/CBS4, 1044 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203. Any prize or prize certificate not claimed within 15 days of winning will be forfeited by the winner. Winner must have legal identification and proof of social security number to claim prizes.

e.) Contest prizes are not transferable. Prizes may not be substituted for or redeemed for cash or other prizes. Station reserves the right to substitute prize of comparable value.

f.) For the duration of the entire contest, only one prize will be awarded per cell phone account holder/email account holder.

g.) Decisions of contest sponsors with respect to the contest are final.

h.) Winners need not watch/listen or be present to win.

12. Conditions :

a.) Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and winners may receive an IRS Form 1099 or equivalent from Station.

b.) By participating in the contest, winners agree to have their name, voice, or likeness used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this contest, and to sign a publicity release, affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to acceptance of the prize. By accepting the prize, each winner grants to Station the right to use the winner’s name, voice, picture and/or likeness for purposes of advertising and publicity in any and all media now known or hereafter invented, without further permission or additional compensation (except where prohibited by law).

13. All expenses on receipt and use of prize are the sole responsibility of winner. Winners, by acceptance of their prizes, agree to release KCNC-TV/CBS4 and all sponsors that appear in any promotion for this contest or that are implied by association (referred to as “associated promotion partners”), their respective parents and subsidiaries, and their respective advertising, promotion and production agencies from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever for injuries, damages or losses to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any prize-related activity.

14. Contest sponsors reserve the right to make changes in the rules of the contest which will become effective upon announcement.

15. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the contest or in the announcement of the prize.

16. Failure to comply with the contest rules will result in a contestant’s disqualification.

17. To obtain a copy of the official rules and/or winner’s list, please write by November 2, 2017.

SCRATCH TEXT 4 THE WIN

Contest Rules

C/O CBS4

1044 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203