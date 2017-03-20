COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest DU Pioneers Lacrosse Coach Bill Tierney. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
Cultural Events Opens Doors Between Architecture & ArtDoors Open Denver is a two-day celebration of architecture and design throughout the city. Six cultural experiences will explore how architecture influences art.
'Doors Open' To Show Off Denver ArchitectureFor two-days, Denverites get access to dozens of locations to admire and learn about the architecture and design.
Doors Open Denver Must-See ListThere is so much to do and see at Doors Open Denver that CBS4 has put together a Must-See List.
Historic Elitch Theatre Opens Doors For Free ToursThe 126-year-old Elitch Theatre in the Highlands will be open for free tours as part of Doors Open Denver.

