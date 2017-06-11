Colorado Mills Employees Attend Job FairThe May 8 hail storm caused such severe damage to the Colorado Mills Mall that the entire mall will remain closed until November, with the exception of Super Target.
Some Stores In Colorado Mills Reopen After Hail StormSome of the stores in the Colorado Mills mall have reopened after last week's devastating hail storm.
Mills Mall To Remain Closed For 6 MonthsA popular shopping mall in Lakewood will remain closed for the next six months because of last week's devastating hail storm that left behind millions of dollars in damages across the state.
Storm Forces Mall To Close Until NovemberA popular Lakewood shopping mall will remain closed until November because of a storm that brought damaging hail and heavy rain a week ago.
Colorado Mills Remains Closed 1 Week After Hail StormThe Colorado Mills remains closed one week after a devastating hail storm caused millions of dollars in damage.
Businesses Suffering As Mall Remains Shut Down Due To Hail DamageHail and water damage from a severe storm on Monday have forced the Colorado Mills mall to close indefinitely.
Hail Damages Car Lot, Closes Colorado Mills MallLarge hail, some claim were bigger than golf balls, damaged the Colorado Mills mall, vehicles parked in the mall parking lot and hundreds of new vehicles at the nearby Stevenson Toyota Lexus lot on Monday.
Severe Storm Closes Colorado Mills, Ground Hold At DIAMonday's severe storm caused a ground hold for flights at Denver International Airport, closed the Colorado Mills mall, and damaged hundreds of vehicles across the Denver metro area.
Convicted Book Store Attempted Bomber Sentenced To 20 Years In PrisonThe man who pleaded guilty to planting a bomb inside the Borders bookstore at the Colorado Mills mall was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Thursday.
Man To Be Sentenced In Bookstore Arson CaseA man accused of breaking into a suburban Denver bookstore and planting three homemade bombs is expected to be sentenced on federal charges.