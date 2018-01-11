Suspect Who Nearly Hit Police Officer Arrested After Extensive SearchPolice on Thursday arrested a man they say nearly hit an officer when he drove an SUV through a fence in the midst of a police chase, bit an officer and tried to strangle the police dog.
Major Road Closure Ends Sooner Than ExpectedA culvert repair created headaches for some drivers in Jefferson County this week.
Homeowner Greeted By Injured Owl On DoorstepAn owl was found with a broken wing on a front doorstep in Arvada.
Snowy Roads Greet Thursday Morning CommutersSnowy roads across the Denver metro area led to some problems for Thursday morning commuters.
Flames Shoot From RVFirefighters rushed to extinguish a burning RV on Wednesday afternoon.
More Than 180 Names Of Colorado's Fallen Heroes Added To MemorialDonations from the public paid for a new glass panel installed at the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora.
Suspect Points Gun During Bank RobberyPolice in Broomfield and the FBI have teamed up to catch a bank robber who walked into a bank while pointed a gun at people.
Ballot Measure In Broomfield Could Lead To LawsuitsThis the third anti-fracking effort voters have been asked to decide in as many years.
Fracking Protesters Wear Face Masks During Oil & Gas MeetingDozens of people concerned about the impact of fracking took their message to state regulators on Monday. Some even wore face masks to to the Colorado Oil And Gas Conservation Commission to protest fracking near homes.
Broomfield Approves Oil & Gas Deal Despite Opposition From HomeownersThe Broomfield City Council approved an agreement with an oil and gas company to bring 84 wells to the area despite homeowners’ protests, in a meeting that began Tuesday night and continued through early Wednesday morning.
Oil & Gas Development Ballot Measure Watched CloselyThe debate over oil and gas development in Broomfield continues.
Generic Drug Facility Closing; Hundreds To Be Let GoA global health care company is closing its facility in Broomfield which means 450 people will lose their jobs.