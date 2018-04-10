'Our Family Was Missing Someone': Mom Describes Need, Gift Of AdoptionOne mom describes her life with 10 children and the gratifying experience of adoption as an "adoption navigator" for the Adoption Exchange.
Intensive Recruiting Finds Families For Foster YouthThe Adoption Exchange specializes in finding loving homes for older youth in foster care, intensive recruiting is part of its success.
Former Foster Youth: 'It Really Wasn't A Childhood'Former foster care youth talks about his journey out of care into a life with no support systems.
Reporter's Notebook: A Foster Child's StorySome as young as five and as old as 18 have trusted me with their most intimate thoughts and details about their lives.
The Adoption Exchange Changes The Future For Children In Foster CareEvery year, the Adoption Exchange works to find loving families for older children living in foster care.
37 Years Of 'A Day For Wednesday's Child' on CBS4CBS4 is coming together for Colorado children in foster care during A Day for Wednesday's child.