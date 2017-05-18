Sam Hunt Ticket Giveaway!

Denver
Formaldehyde Dangers A Concern In New Homes Across The Front Range
Several Colorado families are being told to leave their brand new homes over concerns of formaldehyde poisoning.
CDOT Moves Forward With I-70 Fixes, But $$ Could Be An Issue
With traffic only getting worse on westbound Interstate 70 in Clear Creek County, CDOT unveiled its top concepts for improving congestion.
Concerning Summer Statistic: 19 Pets Left In Hot Cars Outside Jeffco Courthouse
Animal control officers in Jefferson County on Wednesday reminded people of the dangers of leaving pets in a hot cars.
Spring Glade Fire
Rockies Trade For All-Star Reliever To Shore Up Bullpen
In an attempt to strengthen their bullpen for a potential run at the playoffs, the Rockies have traded for a reliever.
Rapids Sign German Midfielder Stefan Aigner
The Colorado Rapids have signed German midfielder Stefan Aigner to a multi-year contract.
Latest From Colorado's Weather Center
Latest Forecast: Cooler Temperatures and Heavy Rains
Cool temperatures for this time of year and more storms on Thursday, some of which could contain flooding rains.
Airline Offering Flights From Denver With View Of Solar Eclipse
In less than a month a total solar eclipse will grace the skies over America.
Rain, Snow Hit Colorado On May 18
Eat
Fresh Farm Stands Offering Produce Into The Fall
The Denver Botanic Gardens and Denver Human Services are teaming up with a fresh food farm stand.
Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Denver
Looking for the best drink to cool off during the heat of the summer? The margarita is the perfect answer to all your summer-time drinking questions.
See
Best Places To Meet New People In Denver
International Friendship Day will be here soon -- so check out these five places to meet some new people and make a new friend or two in Denver.
Justin Bieber Cancels Denver Concert, Remainder Of Tour
Bielibers in the Denver metro area will have to wait a while longer to see their favorite performer. Justin Bieber canceled the rest of his concerts for the Purpose World Tour.
Play
Cool Eclipse Spots In Path Of Totality Not Too Far From Denver
A total solar eclipse will grace the sky over America on August 21.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Is Underway
Grab the boots and cowboy hat -- Cheyenne Frontier Days is underway!
Wildfire Resources
Travel
Complete Guide To Burning Man
An additional resource to all there is to know about attending this year's Burning Man
Cool Eclipse Spots In Path Of Totality Not Too Far From Denver
A total solar eclipse will grace the sky over America on August 21.
KCNC CBS4 Live