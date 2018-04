Winds Fuel Fire That Burned HomesThe homes burned in Castle Rock.

Southwest Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Philadelphia International AirportA Southwest Airlines plane has made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport after reports that an engine may have been on fire. Matt Yurus reports.

Two Warnings For Wind And FireWe have two separate warnings for strong winds and fire danger going on simultaneously to cover all of the eastern plains along with parts of southern Colorado and the Western Slope.

Deputies Help Bear Locked In CarA bear found itself in need of police assistance after breaking into a car and getting trapped inside. Matt Yurus reports.

3 Homes On Fire In Castle RockThe homes are located on Foxtail Drive.

Summer Concert Series Announced For Chautauqua AuditoriumThe list of summer performances at Chautauqua Auditorium in Boulder was released. Those performances start with Leo Kottke & James McMurtry on June 14. Matt Yurus reports.