Cherry Creek & Chatfield State Parks Open To Boating This WeekendThe sound of motorboats firing up their engines will be heard this weekend in two popular lakes in the southern part of the Denver metro area.

Latest Forecast: Sunny, Dry, And Far Less Wind!After two exceptionally windy days, the wind will be relatively calm on Wednesday. The little wind we do have will come from the south helping to warm temperatures in the 50s.

Dust Storm Warning Issued For Part Of Colorado As Winds Close I-70 In KansasThe National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm Warning for most of northwest Kansas, parts of Nebraska and Yuma County, Colorado.