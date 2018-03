Tour The Google Office In Boulder Google HQ Boulder, Colorado BOULDER, CO - FEBRUARY 7: Trees as part of the design of the Google campus in Boulder, which is fashioned after various stages of the Colorado outdoors on Wednesday, March 7, 2018. Phase 1, which consists of two, roughly 100,000 square-foot buildings, opened in December. Construction on Phase 2, a third building of roughly 100,000 square feet, should begin later this year and be complete in late 2019. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)