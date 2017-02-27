- Come check out the Chevy Mobile Weather Lab at the Denver Auto Show, booth 24A, from April 5-9th! Click here for more information on the Denver Auto Show including show hours, parking, purchasing tickets and more http://denverautoshow.com/.
Enter to win lunch with members of the of the CBS4 Weather team on our new Outdoor Weather Lab!
- You can enter by either going to the show and stopping by our booth, 24A, or mailing us a postcard with your name, age, address, phone number and email address to – Denver Auto Show “Lunch with the CBS4 Weather Team” Contest c/o CBS4, 1044 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203. Postcard must be postmarked by April 10, 2017.
- Only one entry per person.
- No purchase necessary and you don’t need to be present to win.
- Must be at least 12 years old to enter or accompanied by an adult over 21.
- Read the contest rules.