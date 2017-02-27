A DAY FOR WEDNESDAY'S CHILD: Help The Adoption Exchange connect children waiting in foster care with families! Call (303) 831-HELP(4357) (MAKE A DONATION | MORE INFORMATION)

Lunch With The CBS4 Weather Team

denver auto show news fs 2 2017 e1491414266571 Lunch With The CBS4 Weather Team

 

  • Come check out the Chevy Mobile Weather Lab at the Denver Auto Show, booth 24A, from April 5-9th! Click here for more information on the Denver Auto Show including show hours, parking, purchasing tickets and more http://denverautoshow.com/.

 

weather team owl auto show poster Lunch With The CBS4 Weather Team

Enter to win lunch with members of the of the CBS4 Weather team on our new Outdoor Weather Lab!

  • You can enter by either going to the show and stopping by our booth, 24A, or mailing us a postcard with your name, age, address, phone number and email address to – Denver Auto Show “Lunch with the CBS4 Weather Team” Contest c/o CBS4, 1044 Lincoln Street, Denver, CO 80203.  Postcard must be postmarked by April 10, 2017.
  • Only one entry per person.
  • No purchase necessary and you don’t need to be present to win.
  • Must be at least 12 years old to enter or accompanied by an adult over 21.
  • Read the contest rules.

 

 

 

More From CBS Denver

CHECK YOUR BRACKET
Webcams
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia