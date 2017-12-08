“Holiday Hockey Power Play” Ticket Giveaway

Denver
Mystery Lights Above Metro Now Revealed: 'Don't Assume It Is A UFO'
Social media speculation was sky high Saturday night after a line of flashing lights was seen above across the metro area.
Fort Carson Soldiers Return Home In Time For The Holidays
A group of Fort Carson soldiers is now home for the holidays.
Fire Found Smoldering In Rocky Mountain National Park
Firefighters in Rocky Mountain National Park battled a fire that started from an illegal campfire near Bierstadt Lake on Saturday.
Front Range Treated To Stunning Wednesday Sunrise
Pacers Beat Nuggets In OT; Oladipo Scores Career High
Victor Oladipo is enjoying his return to Indiana.
Jets' McCown Breaks Left Hand During Broncos Game
Josh McCown's broken left hand was covered with a white bandage. His feelings couldn't be so easily masked.
Broncos 23, Jets 0
Latest Forecast: Continued Dry & Mild For Several More Days
We're starting to sound like a broken record in the weather department.
62 Days And Counting Without Measurable Snow In Denver
It's one of the least snowy starts to the snow season in Denver's record weather history.
Front Range Treated To Stunning Wednesday Sunrise
CDOT Gets Feedback On Possible I-25 Toll Lanes
Residents are meeting with CDOT in Douglas County to discuss the expansion of I-25.
CDOT Halts View-Blocking Sound Barrier Construction, Compromise Considered
A sound barrier project along C470 is at a standstill after homeowners complained that the barrier walls will block their views of nature.
Car Thief Called 'One-Man Crime Spree' For Crash That Paralyzed Girl
A man responsible for a crash that paralyzed a young girl received harsh words from a prosecutor and a 64-year sentence from a judge Friday.
Wazee Supper Club To Close In 2 Months
The owners of Wazee Supper Club, located at the corner of 15th Street and Wazee Street, say they will close the restaurant at the end of January.
'I Always Order 12 Burgers': In-N-Out Fan Excited For Colorado Opening
In-N-Out Burger fans are rejoicing after it was announced the burger chain with a cult following would build a first store in Colorado.
Big-Name Rocker Joins Music Education Program In Colorado Classroom
The music education program Detour brought a unique music experience to Fort Morgan schools.
'Waitress' Brings Pie Making To The Stage
"Waitress" is a Broadway musical about friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a piece of pie, and it's headed to Denver.
Cherry Creek North Celebrating Winter
Despite 60-degree temperatures in Denver, Cherry Creek North is celebrating the warm, cozy traditions of winter.
HAHO Holiday Market Gives Shoppers Chance To Buy Homemade Items
Attention shoppers: Denver Handmade Homemade is having its holiday market this weekend.
"Holiday Hockey Power Play" Ticket Giveaway!
Enter to win a pair of tickets to a DU hockey game on December 29th or 30th!
CFD Cowboy Christmas Ticket Giveaway!
Enter to win the ultimate Christmas gift - a pair of tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Day's Frontier Nights!
TEXT 4 THE WIN!
Text the keyword SCRATCH and your guess of the combined score of the "next" Denver Broncos Football Team to 84816 by 11:59pm the night before the game. (Example: SCRATCH 44)
Pro Football Challenge
Enter to play against CBS4 VIPs and for a chance win $5,000. This is a national contest.
Sign Up For The Pro Football Knockout Pool
Enter for a chance to win $5,000. This is a national contest.
Dolphins 35, Broncos 9
Front Range Treated To Stunning Wednesday Sunrise
Raiders 21, Broncos 14
Bengals 20, Broncos 17
Patriots 41, Broncos 16
