For 37 years, the Rocky Flats plant produced nuclear weapon parts, 16 miles northwest of Denver. In 1989, the FBI and EPA raided Rocky Flats uncovering serious environmental hazards. Rocky Flats was declared a Superfund site and a $7 billion cleanup would follow.

Federal and state health officials say tests show the area where Rocky Flats once stood is safe.

PHOTO GALLERY: Rocky Flats: Through The Years

But, now as a new community is built alongside the former site, critics questioning the efficacy of the cleanup are coming forward.

Building A Community

Although Rocky Flats was dismantled and cleaned up more than a decade ago, the controversy surrounding the former nuclear weapons facility has not gone away.

From 1952 to 1989 radioactive plutonium was used at Rocky Flats to create triggers for hydrogen bombs.

1952-1989: Rocky Flats Workers Produce Plutonium Triggers for Hydrogen Bombs (credit: CBS)

Now houses, a school and a whole community called Candelas, is under construction alongside the former Rocky Flats site, 16 miles northwest of Denver.

Candelas (credit: CBS)

CBS4 sent a producer to Candelas with a hidden camera to see what prospective home buyers are being told.

One sales representative pulled out a map to help orient us, “This is Rocky Flats, they were doing some work with nuclear power.”

(credit: CBS)

CBS4: “Nuclear power?”

He said he was not allowed to “interject his opinion” about Rocky Flats, so he offered us a list of websites to read.

(credit: CBS)

“So your first bit of homework is to check out these sites, this is all fact not fiction,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

The websites contained disclosures of what Rocky Flats was and test results that found development for residential or any other use was acceptable.

ROCKY FLATS – COLORADO’S NUCLEAR SHADOW: Visit CBS4’s Special Section

CBS4 obtained documents from another builder, which advised buyers to undertake their own independent investigation.

All Candelas buyers must sign papers acknowledging the area’s history, current and future use.

CBS4 inquired further at another builder’s model home.

(credit: CBS)

“The thought of that plant being there sometimes freaks people out,” said another sales representative. “But we’ve got 600, 700 homeowners already, it is not an issue for them.”

A third sales representative was more definitive when CBS4 asked, “Is the area safe?”

Candelas (credit: CBS)

“Of course it is. They’d never let us build if it wasn’t.”

The Department of Energy, EPA and Colorado Department of Health and Environment have all signed off on the area being safe for all uses.

“Extensive studies and investigation of the former Rocky Flats plant and site have shown that the risk is very low,“ said Lindsay Masters, an environmental protection specialist with the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.

CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger interviews Lindsay Masters. (credit: CBS)

She says she would have no problem sending kids to the new Jefferson County Three Creeks k-8 school which is slated to open at Candelas this fall.

(credit: CBS)

Among the skeptics, though, is Dr. Mark Johnson, the long time Executive Director of the Jefferson County Health Department, speaking for himself.

CBS4 asked Johnson if he would buy a house or send his children to school so close to Rocky Flats?

“I probably would not at this time, no,” he said.

He would like an independent look at all the scientific data.

But, those who live here, like Eric Griffiths, have seen enough studies. CBS4 posed the same question to him.

CBS4 Investigator Rick Sallinger interviews Eric Griffiths (credit: CBS)

“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel it was safe,” Griffiths said. “In fact, I look forward to going into that preserve once it’s open.”

Looking out from his patio he doesn’t see a former nuclear weapons facility.

He sees what he painted, a wildlife refuge one day filled with magnificent animals grazing where deadly nuclear weapons were once built.

Trust, But Verify

The idea of living in Colorado’s nuclear shadow made David Wood uneasy. The longtime Colorado resident remembered Rocky Flats when it was a nuclear weapons facility and the huge environmental effort to dismantle it.

“It gave me great pause,” Wood said.

But, the history of Rocky Flats would not deter his dream of building a home nearby. Before he committed, he read all he could to educate himself about Rocky Flats. Government websites said the area was safe, but he found an equal number of detractors raising potential health concerns.

“To my horror, no clear message emerged,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

So, the retired physics professor decided to launch a study of his own. He took three soil samples from the backyard of the lot he was considering purchasing and had them analyzed by the State Health Department.

“They came back consistent with no plutonium at all.”

(credit: CBS)

Then Wood bought a Geiger counter and took his own radiation readings, near Rocky Flats and in other sites around the state.

“The rates that I measured were entirely consistent with background radiation from all over Colorado,” he said.

Through his research, Wood was convinced building a home near Rocky Flats was safe.

“Namely, the cleanup had been successful and there were no hazards I could detect.”

David Wood (credit: CBS)

Now, Wood is concerned about people raising fear about the safety of his new community.

“The public forums were completely disrupted by people with no quantitative point to make,” he said, “flinging their arms around in anxiety and saying this could happen, that could happen.”

Drone4 flies over Candelas (credit: CBS)

Wood said the issue is pretty much settled.

“At the end of this process I concluded that what I read in federal reports and state reports was actually true,” he said. “This isn’t rocket science.”

Reporter’s Notebook

By Rick Sallinger

Like so many other stories, this one started with an email. It read, ”I have been watching your investigative reporting for years now and I am writing to ask you if you are interested in reporting on the biggest story of your career, no joking, dead serious?”

Usually tips that start like fail to live to up to their billing. Nevertheless, the introduction got my attention.

The story, it turned out, had to deal with a subject that I had covered over a period spanning 37 years.

(credit: CBS)

Correspondence revealed that this person had been in a managerial position involving the cleanup of Rocky Flats.

When I first came to Colorado in 1980 it was functioning as a production facility for the creation of what are called “pits,” the triggers for nuclear weapons.

At that point in time it was already a controversial subject. Briefly, the use of plutonium had created dangers for the workers, the people who lived near the plant and for the environment. In 1989, a raid by federal authorities was tied to criminal charges for environmental crimes and the shutdown of the nuclear related facility. Adding to intrigue is the grand jury report that the government will still not allow to be released.

The site was designated as part of the EPA Superfund and a massive $7 billion cleanup took place. Fires over the years led to some of the contamination issues.

So clean was this area said to be that it was to be turned into a National Wildlife Refuge, open to the public with hiking trails on the land that is still off limits. It was deemed “acceptable for all uses.”

Sallinger interviews Dr. Mark Johnson. (credit: CBS)

But our tipster insisted there were issues of which the public should be made aware. He was disturbed to see all the homes being built right across from the Rocky Flats perimeter and even more troubled to learn that a K-8 school was being built right there.

Using an official Department of Energy map, I was able to sit down with this former manager and he took me building by building through the issues he knew that left contaminated walls, stairs and other building partly left in place.

Government authorities confirmed much of the information, but insisted that it was left there because it was more dangerous for workers to remove than to seal it up with concrete and epoxy.

In addition there were barrels of waste buried in perimeter areas including stories of secret dumping in the middle of the night and more.

While I had driven past the old Rocky Flats fairly often on highway 93 to and from Boulder I had not turned off onto highway 72 going east. I was amazed at what I saw. A sign announces Candelas. Hundreds of homes are already there and more going up fast. This is right along what was the southern boundary of the former nuclear weapons production site.

Among the first I wanted to get in touch with was Jon Lipsky. He was the FBI agent who led the 1989 raid. He has since become a very vocal spokesman regarding the dangers associated with Rocky Flats.

We met at Candelas where he took me on a tour to see how close the homes were to where the buffer zone for Rocky Flats was located. While there I met a man who has a beautiful patio overlooking what is to become a National Wildlife Refuge.

I asked him if he was concerned about any possible dangers living so close. He replied that he was not and had faith in the government studies.

What happened next surprised me. He went inside his home and brought out a large painting he created showing the area adjacent to his subdivision. He showed numerous bison grazing and running through the land. As we noted in one of our stories, when he looks out from his backyard he does not imagine a former nuclear weapons plant, he sees a beautiful landscape filled with wildlife.

We wondered what prospective homebuyers were being told. We sent a CBS4 producer into several of the model homes with a hidden camera to see. The subject of being so close to Rocky Flats was not one the builders’ representatives brought up until we inquired. Once we did the responses varied with some offering information on test results and other background.

All Candelas buyers must sign papers acknowledging the history, present and future use of the area. Candelas, we learned, was primarily funded by the Southern Ute Tribe. Its person designated to deal with our questions was very helpful with information, but would not provide anyone to go on camera for an interview.

Well, that first tip led to others like him. Some were willing to speak only anonymously others on camera. Eventually it was decided this is much too much for a one-part story, it needed more. And so, here we are “Rocky Flats, Colorado’s Nuclear Shadow.”