Broadway’s ‘An American In Paris’ Same Music, Different Storyline Than 1951 Movie

The Tony Award winning musical “An American in Paris” plays March 8th – March 19th at the Buell Theatre at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets and information go to a special “An American in Paris” page at denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – Broadway musical “An American in Paris” features beloved Gershwin music, but a slightly different story line from the 1951 movie. At the center of the Broadway hit is a spark of undeniable energy, the object of everyone’s affection played by dancer, Sarah Esty. While the audience will find many references to the 1951 Academy Award winning movie, the show has a new energy right at its core.

“An American in Paris” (credit DCPA)

“So when our curtain goes up, you see the Nazi flag being ripped down and the liberation of Paris. Re-growing after tragedy. So it definitely has a darker tone for the beginning of our show, but you still have the same characters that you learn to love, and yeah, slightly different storyline, but there are nods to the movie in there,” Esty told CBS4.

“An American in Paris” (credit DCPA)

What’s also interesting is that when Sara is not on stage, 2 out of 8 shows a week, her role is taken over by her twin sister, Leigh-Ann Esty.

Leigh-Ann & Sara Esty (credit CBS)

“Yeah, it’s different being in the ensemble versus this because it’s just a totally different mindset,” Leigh-Ann said.

“And it’s kind of an out of body experience because it’s like ‘looks like me, sounds like me,’” Sara added.

“An American in Paris” (cedit DCPA)

Both have slightly different way of approaching the role.

“Even though we’re identical twins, we do things differently, and so, it’s fun to be able to watch and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never heard that line like that before,’” Sara said.

“An American in Paris” (credit DCPA)

There are very few musicals on the road that are as dance-centric as “An American in Paris”. But this jazz inspired, symphonic poem from Gershwin is a breath of fresh air, made all the more so by this inspired cast.