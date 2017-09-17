ADA Celebrates Healthy Lunch On National Day

[anvplayer video=”3731936″]
LITTLETON, Colo (CBS4) – Tuesday, September 19th is the American Diabetes Association’s National Healthy Lunch Day. It’s the day that the ADA hopes everyone will eat a healthy lunch.
“What’s exciting about healthy lunch day is that it really serves as an inspiration for individuals, their companies, the communities to inspire them to make a healthy lunch and hopefully continue that as a habit,” said Bridget Lovett, owner of Lovett Family Chiropractic and a board member of the Colorado chapter of the American Diabetes Association.
Chicken Thai Tortilla Wrap (credit CBS)
The main reason for National Healthy Lunch Day is to remind people that healthy eating is the best prevention and maintenance for diabetes, both Type 1 and Type 2. The ADA hopes that it will start the conversation within businesses with employees inspiring each other to eat healthy.
“We have that lunch to keep us going for the rest of the day, and that fuel really serves us so we can be at our very best,” Lovett told CBS4.
(credit CBS)
CBS4’s Dave Aguilera recently met up with Christopher Moore, the executive chef at The Club at Ravenna in Littleton. They put together several easy recipes, including a Chicken Thai Tortilla Wrap and a White Bean and Couscous Salad. Moore said that the key to eating healthy is fresh ingredients.
“A great lunch, a healthy lunch…fresh ingredients, a lot of vegetables, avoiding processed foods, and things that are quick, easy, light and fresh,” Moore told Aguilera.
