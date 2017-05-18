Goo Goo Dolls Ticket Giveaway

Fallen Treasure Hunter's Wife Says Search Should Go OnFamily and friends say goodbye to a pastor who died while searching for buried treasure in New Mexico. His wife says the treasure hunt should continue.

Woman Campaigns For 'Fewer Fireworks'Erica Younkin is all for fireworks to celebrate Independence Day, but when the loud booms were going off in her neighborhood in the spring and at all hours of the night, she decided it was time to take action.

Suspect Shot While Trying To Run From DeputiesDeputies in Larimer County tried to pull over a car that had been stolen out of Fort Collins on Friday night.