Enter to Win Tickets to See The Magic Flute!

Best Tequila Drinks In DenverTequila, although made in Mexico, is a very popular drink across the U.S. Unlike mezcal's, that are made with any agave plant, tequilla is created with only the blue agave plant. The best way to determine the difference between mescal and tequila is to try them both. So, stop by your local bar or restaurant and start taste-testing. You'll be glad you did.