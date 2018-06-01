Enter to Win Tickets to See The Magic Flute!

BREAKING NEWS
Police: Uber Driver Shoots, Kills Man After Apparent Dispute On I-25
Driver Dies After Crash At Busy Intersection In Aurora
One person died after a crash on South Parker Road in Aurora Friday morning.
Police: Uber Driver Kills Passenger After Apparent Dispute On I-25
One man is dead after shooting at I-25 and University Boulevard. Police say it appears an Uber driver shot and killed his passenger.
Police: Uber Driver Shoots, Kills Man After Apparent Dispute On I-25
Driver Dies After Crash At Busy Intersection In Aurora
Latest Weather
Latest Forecast: Another Hot Day Before A "Cool" Front Arrives
Expect another mostly sunny and very warm day on Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees in the Denver area. A cold front will drop temperatures 10-15 degrees for the weekend.
Colorado Tornado Outbreak Produces 14 Twisters In 90 Minutes
The twisters did not cause any damage or injuries but made for a lot of great pictures.
Campsite Reopened Near MM46 Brush Fire
The MM46 fire has grown to 170 acres forcing 120 people to evacuate from a campsite in Mesa County.
Latest Broncos
'My Desire To Lead This Team': Bowlen's Daughter Wants Broncos Top Spot
Pat Bowlen's daughter wants to take the top spot of the Denver Broncos.
Manning Stops By As Broncos Install Simplified Offense
A day after teeing it up with Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning stopped by the Denver Broncos' on-field workout to check things out.
Avalanche Re-Signs Bourque To One-Year Deal
Gabriel Bourque will stick with the Avs next season. He signed a one-year deal to remain with the team, the organization announced Wednesday.
Nuggets' Will Barton Donates Game Room To Baltimore School
Friday wasn’t a regular day for students at Johnston Square Elementary School in Baltimore.
Rockies Score With New Quiet Room
Playing Major League Baseball is a privilege, but the travel, double headers and rain delays can take a toll. Now, the Colorado Rockies have created a place at the ballpark for players to recover.
Watch Live
Best Tequila Drinks In Denver
Tequila, although made in Mexico, is a very popular drink across the U.S. Unlike mezcal's, that are made with any agave plant, tequilla is created with only the blue agave plant. The best way to determine the difference between mescal and tequila is to try them both. So, stop by your local bar or restaurant and start taste-testing. You'll be glad you did.
Best Kids Menus In Denver
When you're running late or just not in the mood to cook, but you don't want fast food, try a sit-down restaurant instead. There are plenty of restaurants that have great kids menu's available.
Lots Of Fun To Be Had At Cheyenne Frontier Days This Summer
Cheyenne Frontier Days is fondly known as the "Daddy of ‘em All" and is in its 122nd year.
‘School Of Rock’ Opens Doors To Colorado Audiences
“School of Rock” The Musical is based on the hit film, and takes the audience along on a rock ‘n’ roll journey.
New Shuttle Service Meant To Help Preserve Garden Of The Gods
Down south in Colorado Springs there are a handful of must-see destinations for travelers.
New Shuttle Service Meant To Help Preserve Garden Of The Gods
Down south in Colorado Springs there are a handful of must-see destinations for travelers.
Driver Dies After Crash At Busy Intersection In Aurora
One person died after a crash on South Parker Road in Aurora Friday morning.
Police: Uber Driver Kills Passenger After Apparent Dispute On I-25
One man is dead after shooting at I-25 and University Boulevard. Police say it appears an Uber driver shot and killed his passenger.
Cool Front On The Way
Watch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
Find Out If Your Car Is 1 of 800,000 In Colorado With A Recall
There is a free way to check out if your car needs a repair.
Girl Scout Helps Restore Old Computers To Help Students
Angela Foote wants your old computers.
