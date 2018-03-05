Denver Travel & Adventure Show Ticket Giveaway!

Wind Causes Flight Delays At DIAThe strong winds are being blamed for some flight delays at Denver International Airport.

Deadly Pickup Vs. Semi Hit & Run Suspect IdentifiedThe man arrested in the deadly hit-and-run that shut down Interstate 70 over the weekend has been identified.

Lawmakers Debate Tougher Penalties For 'Swatting' CallsState lawmakers are calling for a crackdown on "swatters" who are known to call 911 with fake emergencies, prompting SWAT teams to respond.