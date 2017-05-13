Colorado Renaissance Festival Ticket Giveaway!

Denver
Mother Of Murder Victim: 'He Touched So Many Lives'
Two weeks after a deadly home invasion in Denver the main suspect was arrested a thousand miles away in Torrance, California.
Report: Colorado Graduation Rate 7th Worst In Nation
A 2017 report says Colorado's four-year high school graduation rate is the seventh worst in the nation.
2 Suspects At Large After Armed Carjacking, Officer-Involved Shooting
An Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputy shot and injured a suspect following an armed carjacking, a police chase and a crash early Wednesday morning.
Former Nugget Kenyon Martin Tells Story Of Time He Nearly Beat Up J.R. Smith Over Popcorn Prank
Martin didn't find this particular prank by the now-Cavaliers guard funny at the time, but he can laugh about it now.
Rockies Lose To Mariners Again, Slip Out Of 1st Place
The Mariners pounded the Colorado Rockies 10-3 to sweep the two-game series and win their third straight game.
Latest From Colorado's Weather Center
Latest Forecast: Longest Stretch Of 80 Degree Weather So Far This Season
A warming trend continues along the Front Range on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. There is a 10% chance for a thunderstorm after 3 p.m.
Colorado CoCoRaHS Observer Records 34 Feet Of Snow
Believe it or not this weather observer could still add to the already impressive total.
Eat
Best Doughnuts In Denver
Everyone needs a sweet treat in the morning every now and then. With International Doughnut Day upon us, here are five spots to get your sweet fix.
Five Guys Ranked As America's Favorite Burger Chain
Five Guys is America's favorite burger chain, according to a new ranking.
See
Tony Award Winning 'Curious Incident' Is A Wild Ride
Tony Award winning, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is an insightful look into the world of autism, as well as an extraordinary adventure.
'Luzia' Dreams Up New Vision Of Mexico
Cirque du Soleil's "Luzia" is a waking dream which transports the audience into an imaginary Mexico.
Play
The Blue Trees Project Hosts Family Day
Children get a chance to learn about the importance of trees while dyeing a tree bright blue.
Several Roads In Rocky Mountain National Park Re-opened
Roads on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park remain closed "until further notice" due to heavy snow.
