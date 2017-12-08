CFD Cowboy Christmas Ticket Giveaway!

Denver
CBS4
Contact CBS4 | Employment | Community | Closed Captioning | History
Family Presented Trip To Join Others Of Fallen Veterans
Denver International Airport and American Airlines rolled out the red carpet for the Zampogna family Saturday as they departed for the trip of a lifetime.
Carjacking Crime Spree Ends In Arrest
A man is in custody after a dangerous crime spree stretching about seven hours Saturday morning.
Police Claim Friday Night Crash Not A Pursuit
The Denver Police Department said a four-car crash Friday night was precipitated by one driver's attempt to elude police but was not the result of a police pursuit.
Front Range Treated To Stunning Wednesday Sunrise
No. 13 Xavier Beats Colorado 96-69
Xavier completed a streak of non-conference payback wins by drubbing the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday.
Oregon Cruises To 95-65 Win Over Colorado State
Elijah Brown scored 18 of his season-high 20 points in the second half to lead six Oregon players in double figures in a romp over Colorado State on Friday night.
Dolphins 35, Broncos 9
Latest Forecast: Fire Danger Grows With More Mild, Dry Weather
As we roll into the middle of the month it will pretty much be more of the same across Colorado.
Flames Spark 911 Calls While Fire Crews Work On Controlled Burn
At the emergency dispatch center, 911 calls flooded in from people who spotted massive flames and smoke plume near Frisco on Wednesday. Actually, those flames are a welcome sight to many.
Front Range Treated To Stunning Wednesday Sunrise
CDOT Gets Feedback On Possible I-25 Toll Lanes
Residents are meeting with CDOT in Douglas County to discuss the expansion of I-25.
CDOT Halts View-Blocking Sound Barrier Construction, Compromise Considered
A sound barrier project along C470 is at a standstill after homeowners complained that the barrier walls will block their views of nature.
Car Thief Called 'One-Man Crime Spree' For Crash That Paralyzed Girl
A man responsible for a crash that paralyzed a young girl received harsh words from a prosecutor and a 64-year sentence from a judge Friday.
Wazee Supper Club To Close In 2 Months
The owners of Wazee Supper Club, located at the corner of 15th Street and Wazee Street, say they will close the restaurant at the end of January.
'I Always Order 12 Burgers': In-N-Out Fan Excited For Colorado Opening
In-N-Out Burger fans are rejoicing after it was announced the burger chain with a cult following would build a first store in Colorado.
Big-Name Rocker Joins Music Education Program In Colorado Classroom
The music education program Detour brought a unique music experience to Fort Morgan schools.
'Waitress' Brings Pie Making To The Stage
"Waitress" is a Broadway musical about friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a piece of pie, and it's headed to Denver.
Cherry Creek North Celebrating Winter
Despite 60-degree temperatures in Denver, Cherry Creek North is celebrating the warm, cozy traditions of winter.
HAHO Holiday Market Gives Shoppers Chance To Buy Homemade Items
Attention shoppers: Denver Handmade Homemade is having its holiday market this weekend.
CFD Cowboy Christmas Ticket Giveaway!
Enter to win the ultimate Christmas gift - a pair of tickets to one of Cheyenne Frontier Day's Frontier Nights!
TEXT 4 THE WIN!
Text the keyword SCRATCH and your guess of the combined score of the "next" Denver Broncos Football Team to 84816 by 11:59pm the night before the game. (Example: SCRATCH 44)
Pro Football Challenge
Enter to play against CBS4 VIPs and for a chance win $5,000. This is a national contest.
Sign Up For The Pro Football Knockout Pool
Enter for a chance to win $5,000. This is a national contest.
Dolphins 35, Broncos 9
Front Range Treated To Stunning Wednesday Sunrise
Raiders 21, Broncos 14
Bengals 20, Broncos 17
Patriots 41, Broncos 16
