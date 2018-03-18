WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11th

All Day on CBS4

The Adoption Exchange connects children waiting in foster care with families who adopt, and supports families through the adoption process.

Join CBS4, 97.3 KBCO, and The Adoption Exchange for A Day for Wednesday’s Child on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. CBS4 anchor Britt Moreno will host A Day for Wednesday’s Child where she will update viewers on adopted children. She will also introduce viewers to many children still waiting for homes and share success stories of those children who have found loving homes. CBS4 viewers are encouraged to call in for adoption information or to phone in pledges to support the work of The Adoption Exchange.

In Colorado, more than 5,000 children are in foster care and hundreds of these children are available for adoption. Last year, more than 20,000 children nationwide were emancipated from states’ care without ever having found a permanent family. Since The Adoption Exchange officially opened its doors in 1983, the non-profit organization has helped connect nearly 8,931 children with loving homes and has responded to 68,250 adoption inquiries. A Day for Wednesday’s Child helps raise enough money to provide basic recruitment services for more than 50 children in need of loving, permanent homes each year. For more information or to make a donation go to www.adoptex.org.

To view Wednesday’s Child segments go to CBSDenver.com/wednesdayschild. Read more of CBS4’s stories about adoption here.

Connecting Waiting Children & Loving Families | The Adoption Exchange