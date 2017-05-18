CBS4 Welcomes Cheyenne Frontier Days!

CBS4 WELCOMES CHEYENNE FRONTIER DAYS!

Starting this Friday, enter daily for a chance to win tickets to see music’s hottest stars and a VIP Bus Trip to see Jason Aldean!! 

 

  • Friday, June 23rd – 25th: Jason Aldean VIP Bus Trip 
  • Monday, June 26th: Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr
  • Tuesday, June 27th: Little Big Town with David Nail 
  • Wednesday, June 28th: Sawyer Brown with Joe Diffie & Bellamy Brothers
  • Thursday, June 29th: Luke Bryan with Chris Janson 
  • Friday, June 30th: Thomas Rhett with Dan+Shay

