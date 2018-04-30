CBS4–KCNC-TV LAUNCHES NEW SHOW

Denver—April 30, 2018 – CBS4, KCNC-TV, announced today that TOGETHER WITH KAREN LEIGH, a new half hour news show will air from 6:30 –7 p.m. each Friday beginning May 4, 2018 and will be repeated Sunday mornings from 7:30– 8 a.m.

“Colorado is a special place and all of us who live here take an active interest in protecting our home state and working together to make it even better,” News Director Tim Wieland said. “CBS4’s new show, TOGETHER WITH KAREN LEIGH, highlights positive and empowering news stories that demonstrate how Coloradoans are really making a difference.”

Anchor Karen Leigh hosts TOGETHER WITH KAREN LEIGH each Friday evening live from 6:30- 7 p.m. She will showcase the stories of people working together for each other to not only find solutions to some of the difficult issues facing our state like exploding growth and affordable housing, but the stories of neighbors helping out neighbors. The show will highlight stories of regular people doing extraordinary things because they know it’s the people of Colorado that make our state so great.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity to sit down and tell the good news stories of people all over the state who take pride in their communities and are working hard to affect change. I believe that together we can all make a difference,” CBS4 Anchor Karen Leigh said.

CBS4 wants to hear from the people of Colorado. To suggest a story, email Together4Colorado@cbs.com

###

Contact: Danielle Dascalos 720-837-3845 ddascalos@cbs.com

Covering Colorado FIRST— CBS4, KCNC-TV—Denver, is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corporation.